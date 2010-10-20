Free Furniture Instructions for Recession-Era Design Junkies

So technically, the recession is over and consumer confidence is on the upswing. But some of us are still hoarding cans and making curtains out of potato sacks like our grannies did in the Great Depression. Enter Recession Design .

The Italian design collective is the perfect furniture company for difficult times. It makes how-to instructions for more than 30 projects, from tables and chairs to kids’ toys and doghouses, available at no charge on its website. One caveat: The guides are in Italian. (Beggars can’t be choosers!)

The furniture looks incredibly simple to put together, anyway.