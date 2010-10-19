Infographic of the Day: So What If You Leave Your Computer On All Night?

Remember the days when it was okay to leave your computer on at night, because they only used as much energy as a light bulb, and it wouldn’t hurt the computer anyway? Times have changed.

In these days of carbon accounting, changing light bulbs has become a movement. And that little habit you have of leaving your computer on all the time? It’s destroying Earth, as shown in this lovely little film by Nigel Upchurch:

Obviously, these are all back of the envelope calculations, so they’re prone to be off by a few digits. Then again, the sources appear to be pretty solid. Maybe the shakiest bit is how many people actually leave their work computers on at the end of the day — but look around your office, and I’ll bet that number isn’t too far from reality. Turn off your computer!

[Via Flowing Data]