Smart Design: 3 Reasons Why Gap’s Logo Flopped

Rather than rehash Gap’s recent logo debacle , I wanted to learn why just about everyone expressed so much dissatisfaction with the new brand identity. Sure, the design community lead the charge with their expert criticism, but if you check out the hundreds of comments on Gap’s Facebook page you can see that the impact stretched to a wider audience of Gap customers and even the public at large voicing their disappointment.

Sean O?Connor, my colleague at Smart Design and our Global Director of Client Services, is one of our experts in branding. We got to talking this week about what went wrong. He took a look at the wrong turns Gap made to illustrate the importance of emotionally connecting to people — even designers! — for successful brand experiences.

—Tom Dair, co-founder and president of Smart Design

Gap has been a part of Western culture for over 40 years and almost every American has some memory or personal experience with the brand, whether it was the anticipation of going to your first day of school and wanting to “fit in” with the latest style, or seeing campaigns where celebs wear off-the-rack clothes. These are small moments, but they impact how we feel about Gap.

Those memories also illustrate why companies must understand that their brand lives outside of the organization, in the experiences of real people. If people suspect that the company has acted without that fact in mind, it doesn’t just make people unhappy. It enrages them. And that’s what just unfolded at Gap.

In my two decades in branding, I’ve heard the phrase “Branding is much more than the logo” countless times. So, if that is the case than why is the logo so important” If Gap produces good products and service, why should their executives care if the logo is universally disliked? Simply because an ill-considered logo shows disrespect for the audience.

At the dawn of the corporate identity discipline, pioneering firms such as Lippincott & Margulies in New York and Wolff Olins in London, preached that a logo and the graphic design system around it should express management’s vision for the brand. While that is all still true today, we live in a very different world. You must remember three things about today’s consumer.