Did P. Diddy Rip Off a Famed Graphic Design by Pentagram?

Puff Daddy has built a career off, erm, creatively borrowing other people’s songs and now, apparently, their artwork, too.

The T-shirt here is available through Diddy’s clothing and accessories company Sean John. The poster (at left) was co-designed by Canadian graphic artist Marian Bantjes for the Yale School of Architecture. See any resemblance?

“It’s a straight rip-off,” Bantjes says in an email from Portugal, where she’s attending a graphic-design conference and promoting her new book I Wonder. ‘This is copyright infringement.?

Pentagram partner Michael Bierut — who has done several posters for Yale’s architecture school over the years — commissioned Bantjes to design the poster’s calligraphy for a lecture series called “Seduction” in 2007. He asked her to create a custom type that was both sexy and ‘a little bit sick,’ she says. “So I created this very sensual, almost writhing type with letterforms nestled into each other, that combines organic curves with architectural straight lines, and those lines thin out to very fine needles which loop back and pierce the type.”

The poster isn’t famous outside of graphic-design circles, but it isn’t completely obscure, either. It has appeared in several books and magazines, and the original is in the permanent collection of the Cooper Hewitt, National Design Museum. It was displayed in the museum’s Rococo exhibit a couple years ago. The T-shirt, which says “Sean John,” appears to have been released in 2009.