Eye Candy: An Abstract, 3-D Homage to Alfred Hitchcock [Video]

We’re usually deeply skeptical of homages to Hitchcock. Remember Disturbia, the “teen” version of Rear Window” No” Exactly. But Dial M for Murder — Koldo Mitxelena manages to honor Hitchcock in a way that’s pretty charming.

This might have something to do with the fact that it isn’t a remake at all. It’s an art installation by Madrid-based artist Daniel Canogar, and it’s made of VHS tape removed from a copy of Hitchcock’s epic Dial M for Murder, then strung up all over an exhibition space.

A projector throws creepy animation on the tape, making it look like the title sequence of North by Northwest (another Hitchcock movie). Not coincidentally, the animation was inspired by the work of graphic arts giant Saul Bass, who designed many of Hitchcock’s film credits. The whole thing sounds a tad complicated, but trust us, it is awesome — and even a little suspenseful.

[Images via Daniel Canogar]