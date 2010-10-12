Seeing Green: Visions Of L.A.’s New Cleantech Corridor

Los Angeles’s newly-designated Cleantech Corridor is a 2,000-acre swath of land that cuts through the city just east of downtown. The area is already one of the most diverse in L.A., including a thriving arts district, historic buildings, low-income housing, and a large portion of the Los Angeles River. Could it become something more?

The corridor, which includes a 20-acre greentech campus,

A consortium headed by the mayor’s office, Clean Tech LA, aims to lure eco-friendly companies to the area, while a competition announced this summer asked architects and designers to help imagine the future of the corridor. The hope is to convert a neighborhood built for manufacturing into a sustainable, progressive hub for business. Here are some of the winners, which are on show at SCI-Arc in Los Angeles through October 27.