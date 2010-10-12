Infographic of the Day: Which Countries Have the Richest Online Lives?

Market research company TNS has unveiled a mammoth survey of online behavior, involving 50,000 people in 46 countries. The company bills it as the largest-ever survey of this sort. But what’s particularly interesting is how great a job they’ve done at presenting the results — you can see them all in this great online infographic .

The survey suggests that various countries have very different attitudes toward life online. Some countries, such as the U.S., view the Internet as more of a general-purpose utility. Other countries, such as those in East Asia, view the Internet as a social tool first. For example, 44% of Filipinos think social networking is the most important facet of the Internet. Just 18% of Americans agree.

There are two basic ways of drilling into the charts. The first is global, and on each of four basic metrics, the chart shows how well each of the 46 countries stack up. Here, for example, we can see that 42% of people in the U.S. are “highly engaged” in online life:

In two of the basic metrics, you can get even more granular For example, here are the percentages of people in each country who rank social networking as the most important online activity: