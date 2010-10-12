Gap Bows to Outcry, Nixes New Logo and Crowdsourcing

After an outpouring of hatred for Gap’s new logo, the company has announced that they’re squashing the design. This is perhaps the largest logo backtrack of recent memory — followed only by Tropicana’s disastrous rebranding . Which must leave many companies wondering how to go about any sort of rebranding in the Internet age.

The rather hasty-sounding press release brings up a few points: 1. We were listening to the online outcry. 2. The old brand will be back across all channels. 3. We won’t crowdsource.

In their own words:

Since we rolled out an updated version of our logo last week on our website, we’ve seen an outpouring of comments from customers and the online community in support of the iconic blue box logo. Last week, we moved to address the feedback and began exploring how we could tap into all of the passion. Ultimately, we’ve learned just how much energy there is around our brand. All roads were leading us back to the blue box, so we’ve made the decision not to use the new logo on gap.com any further.

You’ll notice that the last paragraph above acknowledges that Gap’s embrace of crowdsourcing was a hasty attempt at damage control, following the disastrous initial rollout. This was precisely the point that a Gap VP refused comment on, in our previous interview. And here’s the backtrack away from crowdsourcing: