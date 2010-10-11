Wanted: Vases, Vials, and Candleholders for Tchotchke-loving Minimalists

The new line of household and desk items from the British brand Minimalux has a Victorian soul and a Modernist face.

advertisement

Many of the objects are quaint to the point of being silly — who outside of Liz Taylor would use a pill vial nowadays? — but stripped of decorative flourishes and done up in shiny metals, they adopt an irresistible contemporary sheen. On pure aesthetic grounds, they’re stunning.

The collection includes vases, candleholders, eating utensils (yes, that’s a spork below), pill tubes, and a curious, spinning desktop gizmo (above), which the press release calls “a mirror, a stress reliever, an aid for thinking” or something to enjoy ?for its formal presence.” Everything’s made in England, drawing on production processes that hark back to the nation’s rich engineering history.

Minimalux has also unveiled several products that look almost identical to its first line only they’re color anodized (below and up top). This is the second collection from Minimalux, the luxury design company Established & Sons cofounder Mark Holmes formed at the apogee of the recession a year and a half ago. Read our coverage of the launch here. [Images courtesy of Minimalux]