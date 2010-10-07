Sign of the Times: Mirrored Ring for Multiplying Your Bling

It’s a story as old as love itself: Guy wants to propose to girl. Guy doesn’t have enough cash for a blingy ring. (Guy busted out in the real estate bubble.) Guy settles on something small and boring. Girl seethes in secret, and another loveless marriage is born.

Well now there’s a ring that solves that problem entirely. Buy 1 Get 1,000 Free, by Swiss designer Nicholas Le Moigne, has a tiny diamond strategically mounted next to a mirror, so that from certain angles it looks about five times bigger than it is. Never mind that the band resembles a twisted dentist’s tool. It’s like saying I love you with seven karats, except you only paid for one! Perfect for a post-recession world where we’ve still got platinum-card tastes, but only a severance-check budget.

Clearly, the whole thing’s a send-up of the luxury jewelry industry. Odd, then, that the ring was actually produced. (Le Moigne partnered with the Austrian jewelers A.E. Koechert as part of Vienna Design Week, on now.)