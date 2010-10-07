An Exclusive Interview With the New Gap Logo

About the same time as the much-maligned new Gap logo made its infamous debut, the logo also launched a (very, very unofficial) Twitter account of its own. Going by the name of @GapLogo, (s)he makes quips about the new look, such as: “FINE. I wanted to sit on this for a while but I can’t keep it a secret any longer. The blue square is a scratch-n-sniff. Go ahead, try it.”

advertisement

advertisement

Knowing how tough it can be to be a new logo (heck, I’m only three months old myself), I asked the new Gap logo a few questions about fashion, Helvetica, and what it felt like to be hated by designers worldwide. : I thought you looked pretty good before. Why did you change your look? : I’m no longer a size zero logo anymore. Times, they are a changing. Also: too many croissants.

advertisement

: When did you first know that people weren’t happy with your redesign? : Within the first 20 minutes it went live on the website and our email servers crashed from all the Google Alerts flooding our inboxes. Mostly saying how I was the worst thing since polio. : I know how hard it can be to be a new logo out there in the world. Why do new logos make people so angry?

advertisement

: Change scares some people. So do clowns. I have no idea. : Does all this rage hurt your feelings? How do you deal with the pain? : It does hurt. I have feelings! I have a friggin Twitter account! The only way to deal with the pain is comfort eating. Pretty soon I’ll be type set in Helvetica Neue Black

advertisement

: Who designed you? Where do they work? And have they been punished? : Well, before corporate could do anything our creative director quit, the ACD went on a drinking binge and disappeared and our little Parsons intern Jenna can’t stop crying. Isn’t that punishment enough? : Do you feel like the logo version of Heidi Montag?

advertisement

: I think Heidi Montag feels like the human version of me. : Are you in any way related to the American Apparel logo? : I’ll admit, we do share similarities and Dov Charney has wanted to get his greasy, creepy uncle hands on us for years. I’ve heard the new name post-acquisition will be called American Gapparel.

advertisement

: Wait a second. I think I’ve seen you before. Were you in the movie Helvetica? : Some people think Helvetica shouldn’t be used in logos. Those same people also like to club baby seals and steal candy from little children. : Let’s talk about the gradient square. What’s going on there?

advertisement

: I was left in the dryer too long. Cold water, people! Air dry! : I hate to even ask this but…does a version of you come in khaki? : Yes! Also, have you seen our new chinos lately? How about our premium 1969 jeans?!

advertisement

: Where would you place yourself on the public-hatred scale between the iTunes 10 icon and the London 2012 Olympics logo? : I’d say I’m right up there with Satan, world hunger and the new Digg V4. : When you party with other logos, which logo gets the craziest?

advertisement

: I’ve heard stories about you — your reputation precedes you. Care for some scotch and a triple-scoop of Cherry Garcia? : Would you consider yourself the @BPGlobalPR of the design world? : Luckily I wasn’t born out of a truly horrific ecological nightmare. But judging by the Twitter responses you probably couldn’t tell.

advertisement

: A lot of people think you were launched by Gap to combat negative opinion. Are you the officially sanctioned spokeslogo for Gap? : No, no. Corporate didn’t like the idea of their logo tweeting but they sort of forgot about that issue when they saw what I actually looked like. They’ve got bigger problems than a snarky, tweeting logo. : According to a post on Gap’s Facebook page, Gap is actually launching a crowdsourcing campaign to look for more logos. So you’re not even “the one?”

advertisement