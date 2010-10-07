Turning Buffalo’s Urban Blight Into Hulking Sculptures

Dennis Maher ‘s sculptures are precisely what they seem to be: Old buildings that’ve been razed, slashed, busted, and shattered then thrown into an artful jumble as if Gordon Matta Clark had gotten his hands on a wrecking ball.

The story behind them is perhaps less obvious. Back in 2002, Maher was an adjunct architecture professor at University at Buffalo, desperate for some extra cash (as all adjuncts are), so he took a job in demolition, one of few industries Buffalo has in spades. (The decision was also informed by his desire to “fuse my art and my life,” he tells us in an email.) Shocked by the magnitude of waste, Maher started collecting scraps — pieces of an old mansion here, a storage facility there. Then he fused them into massive, messy sculptures, some now on display in a pair of galleries: the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo and the Black & White Gallery / Project Space in Brooklyn, where he was an artist-in-residence over the summer.

“I’m formulating a practice that combines art, architecture and civic activism,? Maher, who’s now an assistant professor, tells Buffalo’s press department. ?Demolition is a form of cultural erasure. I’m interested in what that does to the urban fabric and to communities.”