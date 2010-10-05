advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alessi’s Long-time Love Affair With Star Designers [Slideshow]

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

At a time when you can buy Michael Graves tea kettles at Target and Philippe Starck colanders on Amazon, it’s easy to forget that high design only recently entered the everyday kitchen. Much of the credit goes to Alessi, the Italian manufacturer that has built a business out of partnering with famous designers, from Graves and Starck to Ron Arad and the Campana Brothers. Next month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will unveil Alessi: Ethical and Radical, a retrospective of the company’s landmark collaborations. We’ve got a preview here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life