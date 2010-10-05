Great Design Requires Great Clients

It’s the Oscars of American graphic design. 2300 entries. 16 judges. 125 winners. All that’s missing are the sequins and Hollywood spotlights but for many designers, the AIGA’s 365 Design Competition is every bit as exciting.

AIGA, the professional association for design has, for 40 years, chronicled the changing field of communication design in an annual awards exhibition. This year’s categories include Branding, Informing, Entertaining, Experimenting, Promoting, and Packaging. The work shown is from around the world and takes shape as motion graphics, interactive experiences, magazines, packaging and environmental design. Winning entries present the year’s best eye candy for designers and innovative production techniques that celebrate the intelligence and craft of the profession.

The majority of awards in the 2010 show are for relatively small businesses or institutions, but only compared to winning entries for corporate giants like Target, Coca Cola, and Kleenex. Surprisingly absent are entries from heavy industry, manufacturing, government, banking, healthcare and other potent engines of our economy. Are there no design champions in these sectors? Did those submissions not pass the tough scrutiny of the jury charged with selecting designs that “demonstrate a masterful combination of effectiveness and aesthetics?”

I know they are out there. Maybe next year.

If there were a special citation, it should be awarded to the brave clients who champion this award winning work.

Great clients are a rare and treasured breed. They appreciate that three things are needed to create exceptional work: