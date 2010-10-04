Wanted: A Baby Bottle That’s Eerily Like the Real Thing

Mimijumi ‘s Very Hungry might be the best baby bottle ever, by which we mean the most accurate. It looks and feels exactly like a real boob.

Designed by San Francisco-based Shibuleru, the bottle’s meant to be the closest alternative to breastfeeding, short of hiring a wet nurse. The nipple is made of silicone, and its texture changes gradually as you near the tip. It’s also go a slight angle that replicates the shape of a mother’s breast, the better for the baby to grab onto. They even have the color down pat.

The bottle itself is BPA-free plastic and has a silicone “no skid” base. Then you’ve got the packaging, done up like a milk carton. Get it? Get it?