Too Much Knowledge Can Kill Your Product Launch

I recently had the opportunity to participate in a sales call for a company that sells energy efficiency solutions. The technology is ground breaking and delivers significant energy savings. World class companies are already customers. So what does the company lead with in its presentations and literature? Their Kowalski Coil*, obviously. An * indicates that the name of the technology has been changed to protect the guilty.

Maybe I travel in the wrong circles but I don’t know many CFOs, CEOs and other high level decision makers who worry about Kowalski Coils*. Proven energy savings, yes. Kowalski Coils*, no.

We see this all the time. A chemical company introduces a breakthrough product and highlights the molecular structure of the chemical. An enterprise software company develops a game changing application and leads with the system architecture. A start-up invents a unique way to reduce pollution and can’t stop talking about its Silicon Crystal Hydro-Balance*.

Why such a large disconnect between the customer’s interests and what the company talks about on sales calls and marketing materials? Why do these companies put their customers to sleep by using jargon only a few understand?

These are smart people often with PhDs who lead innovative companies and yet they fall into the jargon abyss. Shouldn’t they know better?

What is going on?

I recently read a fascinating book Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die by Chip Heath and Dan Heath. Chip is a professor at Stanford and Dan used to work at Harvard Business School. Smart guys. While the focus of their book is on how people in all professions can better communicate complex ideas and concepts, their book has special relevance to those companies who seek to commercialize breakthrough innovations.