Why Walk Though a Museum, When You Can Drive?

Just when you thought the Automobile Age was sputtering to its fateful end, China comes along with a car mania that easily beats anything that’s ever been seen in the West. And if you needed any more proof–other than the fact that China’s automotive fleet is expected to rise nearly 400% in the next 10

years, to 217 million–China is planning a brand-new car museum. Not just any car museum. A drive-through car museum.

What would seem gratuitous and gross anywhere else just kind of makes sense in go-go capitalist China, right?

The proposed building, by Francesco Gatti

of Rome and Shanghai, looks exactly as it should — like a glorified

parking garage. Visitors cruise up a ramp that encircles the exhibition

space (see above) until they reach a top-floor lot. From there, they descend by

foot into the core of the museum. With glass every which

way, everyone and everything is self-consciously on display: the

motorists, the pedestrians, and, oh yeah, the cars. It’s like a

Saturday night on Sunset Boulevard.

The idea’s decent enough. Car culture has never been about beautiful machines

alone, freighted, as it is, with social meaning. So to mount a cinematic celebration of its voyeuristic aspects and the

conspicuous consumerism of it all is kind of clever (if maybe

unintentional).