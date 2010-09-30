Sculpting Paint With Sound, in Sculptures for Canon by Dentsu London [Video]

From Dentsu , the creative agency behind the incredible holographic typography we reported on a couple weeks ago, comes another 3-D stunner: Sculptures of paint reacting to sound.

Done in collaboration with the biochemist and photog Linden Gledhill, the sculptures — which are really more like time-lapse paintings — are part of an ad campaign for Canon‘s Pixma brand meant to celebrate the beauty of ink at a time when image-capture has gone almost entirely online.

They’re made by stretching a balloon over a speaker, then dropping paint in the center, before blasting it with a single sharp note. The paint splashes, and a camera set on what looks like a gravity ride spins around the speaker, snapping away at 5,400 frames a second.