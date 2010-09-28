How Graphic Design Can Help Keep HIV From Spreading

Leon Dijkstra of the Dutch graphic design firm COOEE has sent us images of his elegant identity design for the health advocacy group the Global Network of People Living with HIV . The scheme, for a report on HIV prevention measures, highlights the role design can play in improving access to health care information.

Dijkstra’s brief was to make the report easy to read and visually compelling — no small task when the most exciting topics at hand are improvements in rubber for female condoms and why diaphragms are ineffective at guarding against HIV. So he gave each technology its own abstract visual clue: vaccines are short vertical lines; microbicides are diagonal dashes; pre-exposure prophylaxis are two horizontal rows of dots; and so on.

Then he combined the visual clues of the technologies that each chapter references into a symbol that looks like a cell under a microscope. That became the chapter’s defining feature.