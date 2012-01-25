Bose Unveils First TV, With Magical, Sound-Throwing Speakers Built In [Video]

Today, Bose unveiled its first TV, a 46″ backlit LCD with 16 built-in speakers, which the company is touting as its most advanced product ever, the result of ten years of research.

But the first thing you’ll notice (or won’t notice) is that the speakers are nowhere to be seen — they’re actually behind the screen. That might sound like a trade-off — sacrificing room-filling surround-sound — but we’ve heard it, and it’s no sacrifice. In fact, when you listen to the system, sound seems to magically emanate from invisible speakers all around you.

The technical key to the whole shebang is something called “Phaseguide” technology: Seven of those 16 speakers are linked with a single, nanosecond timing system. But sightly alternating the sound from each, the sound can seem like it’s traveling through space, to your ear, from another point in the room. Additionally, a tube that connects those phased speakers points and directs the sound. In person, the experience can be totally strange: A Bose spokesperson, demonstrating the underlying technology, waved a laser pointer around the room while sounds issued forth — voila, it seemed like the sound was moving around precisely the laser dot.

In addition, there are six compact subwoofers in a magnesium chassis, inside the TV which are placed facing each other, so that all the mechanical vibration cancels out. That ensures clean bass that does shake your house but remains deep and rich.