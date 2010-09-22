Infographic: The Astronomical Growth of the App Business

Apps are biiiiiiiiig business. How big? MeetTheBoss TV has the numbers in this multi-part infographic by Tiffany Farrant:
Active apps
The App Store opened July 2008 with 1,091 active apps. Now (as of August, 2010, anyway) it has 253,934 — and it’s only growing. Click the chart below for a detailed look:
App type
Most apps are books. Games — which we figured would’ve taken first place — come in second. General entertainment’s third.
Price
As the bar chart here shows, most apps cost no more than a few dollars (and think some of these have made people millionaires). We’re surprised, though, to see so many (189) that are $100 or more. And seven of them are $999! A joke, right?
Submissions
The iTunes store gets 669 app submissions a day, up from 42 a day when the App Store debuted. Submissions are down some since a high point in December 2009, with 823 a day, but they’re creeping back up. Because people never run out of brilliant ideas like this.
The takeaway: If you haven’t designed an app yet, you’d better get crackin’. It’s a crowded field, but not necessarily a saturated one, provided that sales growth keeps on like it has been. And while we’ve heard about plenty of folks getting rich off iPhone apps, we’re still awaiting news of the world’s first iPad millionaire. It could be you!
[Via MeetTheBoss TV]