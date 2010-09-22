Infographic: The Astronomical Growth of the App Business

Apps are biiiiiiiiig business. How big? MeetTheBoss TV has the numbers in this multi-part infographic by Tiffany Farrant :

Active apps The App Store opened July 2008 with 1,091 active apps. Now (as of August, 2010, anyway) it has 253,934 — and it’s only growing. Click the chart below for a detailed look:

App type

Most apps are books. Games — which we figured would’ve taken first place — come in second. General entertainment’s third.

Price

As the bar chart here shows, most apps cost no more than a few dollars (and think some of these have made people millionaires). We’re surprised, though, to see so many (189) that are $100 or more. And seven of them are $999! A joke, right?