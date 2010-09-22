Winner Announced in Contest to Revamp Gateway Arch Grounds

A consortium led by New York landscape architects Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA) — the firm responsible for redesigning Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House — has won a competition to reshape the grounds of the St. Louis Arch.
The contest, The City+The Arch+The River 2015, pitted Van Valkenburgh against some of the biggest names in design today; the other four finalists were made up of teams that included Foster + Partners, Behnisch Architekten, Peter Walker and Partners, SOM, Bjarke Ingels Group, and Pentagram.
Van Valkenburgh Associates is working with its own all-star cast. Among the collaborators: Steven Holl Architects, James Carpenter, and Guy Nordenson and Associates.
The winning proposal involves sprucing the area around the Arch and shoring up its connections to the city. A planted deck over Interstate 70, which cuts off the Arch from downtown St. Louis, is planned. Additional features include an amphitheater, a bird sanctuary intersected by an elevated walkway, and an outdoor ice rink that turns into a beer garden in the summer. See the complete plan here.
The project is expected to be finished by 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the topping of the Arch. For past Co.Design coverage of the competition, go here.
[Images via The City+The Arch+The River 2015]