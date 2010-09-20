Nussbaum: China, India, Mexico, and Brazil Embrace “Design Thinking”

If you’re a business or an NGO with an operation in Asia or Latin America, where do you go when you want some serious local design thinking? You might start by calling my colleague and friend Carlos Teixeira, a Brazilian-born assistant professor at the School of Design Strategies, in Parsons The New School for Design.

Carlos has a Ph.D in design from the Institute of Design at Illinois Institute of Technology, one of the leading intellectual centers for design thinking in the world. Carlos heads a research lab called the Design Knowledge Networks Lab and he’s the only guy who’s tracking the growing network of locally-owned innovation consultancies in emerging markets that do strategy using design thinking.

If I were visualizing Carlos’ network, I would begin by putting Patrick Whitney, the extraordinary director of the Institute of Design, near the center. He created the first Ph.D in design program in the U.S. and Patrick’s students are populating corporations and innovation consultancies around the globe.

Carlos knows many of them. They are direct founders and major players in Mexico’s Insitum and Brazil’s Gad’Innovation. Insitum’s founder Luis Amal worked at the Doblin Group and E-Lab before setting up his own company in Mexico. “Our approach to design has been to position it as a key business ingredient, not selling design per se, but selling it under other names, such as: innovation consulting; market strategy; user understanding/market research; strategic planning; forecasting,” says Amal.

Design thinking may have begun as a Western concept but a reverse flow of concepts is just a matter of time.

Next to Patrick I would put Carlos himself because he is speeding the transfer of design thinking expertise by building his own network called NODES. U.S.-based innovation firms rarely talk to one another, much less exchange knowledge. Of course, they’re all competing in pretty much the same space. But I’ve often wondered what brilliance might emerge from a dinner table that included Tim, Sohrab, Dev, Harry, Davin and Doreen, the heads of IDEO, ZIBA, JUMP, Continuum, Smart and Frog.