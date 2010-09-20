You’re Paying Too Much in Office Rent. Try Redesigning

Glance around your office. Are there empty seats? If so, your company’s frittering away money on real estate. The good news: Design can help.

Just look to YNNO, a workplace consulting firm in the Netherlands, that eschewed costly private offices and cubicles for an open-ended, free-wheeling environment. A mixture of big project tables and private nooks, the space can accommodate all sorts of people and work situations, whether noisy meetings with clients or an employee on deadline and desperate for solitude. The idea is that workers should have a place to check in and plug in, but don’t need designated desks, especially since they travel so much as consultants. Think of it as less of an office than a homebase.

The space was designed by Rotterdam-based Sprikk. The floorplan is completely open save a couple acoustically isolated glass structures for private meetings. It’s also got biomorphic birchwood structures that create nooks, partitions, storage, and bookshelves all over the place, breaking up the monotony.

Sources estimate that the average workplace is just 70 to 80 percent full on any given day — that’s 20 percent wasted on unused office space. Consulting firms throw away even more money because employees generally spend more time in other people’s offices. Taking design cues from YNNO and Sprikk could drastically reduce costs.