W+K and Nokia Create Virtual Paint You Can Splatter and Throw

How do you get people to interact with a new smartphone? Turn it into a toy. To promote the release of the new Nokia N8 at Nokia World , which kicked off earlier this week, the London office of ad agency Wieden + Kennedy along with tech teams from Marvellous and Greyworld created an app where people can use the new smartphone as a kind of interactive paint brush.

People can use one of three methods to get the “paint” from the N8 onto the LED screen. A “tap” uses the finger like a stylus, so touching the phone’s touchscreen will dab paint on the wall. The other two take advantage of the accelerometer and compass: A “throw” means moving the phone through space will be the equivalent of flicking paint on the wall, Pollock-style. And “blow” turns the N8 into a kind of paintball blowgun, where moving air across the phone’s microphone sends targeted spatters onto the canvas.

At the installation at Nokia World, there’s an added feature using a symbolic paint bucket. Users place the bucket on a kiosk which photographs their face. Then the graphic of their own head is used as the “paint,” which people can throw onto the canvas using an accelerometer embedded in the bucket. The N8 can also take a user’s photo to use as a graphic using the smartphone’s camera.

The wall also makes a cameo in an N8 ad showcasing various creative uses for the phone.

[Via Creative Applications]