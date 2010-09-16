Infographic: Whose Commute Is Worse, Yours or Your Neighbor’s?

Ah, commutes. People never tire of boasting how long theirs is; it’s a sort of working-stiff badge of honor. And now, there’s a handy visualization to prove just how much you suffer compared to everyone else.

Berkeley designer and engineer Harry Kao created an interactive map that plots people’s commutes by zip code. (Try it out! It includes most cities in America.) It tells you who’s commuting where and how much time they’re frittering away in the car. Red dots represent zip codes. Blue lines represent the route. The data’s sortable by drivers? original and final destinations.

So above, we’ve got a map of commutes to my alma mater, UCLA. Click on any of the red dots to find out what percentage of people who schlep to the university live in that zip code (below, Echo Park). It also tells you how long the drive takes and gives the average commute to UCLA from all zip codes combined, so you know precisely how you and your neighborhood stack up to everyone else.