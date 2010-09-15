Infographic of the Day: A Recap of the VMAs, According to Twitter

We apologize for being a couple days late on this one , but we’d be remiss if we didn’t show it to you anyway.

For the MTA VMAs, the data-viz gurus at Stamen concocted a living catalog of all the Twitter activity surrounding the event. Which means that you can bring up a Twitter profile for literally every artist that was there, and look at what was tweeted about them every hour since the VMAs commenced — and continuing to this minute.

So for each artist, clicking on them in the slider up front brings up a page like this:

Then, you can click on the timeline below, to see tweets that were send in that little slice of time. Finally, you can read these simply by clicking through above, on the overlay atop the artists face.