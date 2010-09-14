Molto Delizioso! Eataly Arrives in New York City

With a warm hug and a kiss on both cheeks, Eataly , the largest artisanal Italian food and wine marketplace in the world, opened its first location in the Flatiron district of New York City. At 42,000 square feet, it’s equal in size to the arena at the Roman Colosseum, and features a megamarket fully stocked with cured meats and fresh fish, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, handmade pastas, desserts, baked goods, coffees and teas, canned goods, sauces and olive oils — and that’s only on the main floor.

The Eataly branding is bold but speaks in a gentle brand “voice.” Signs and posters inform, guide and entertain shoppers with witty, bite size bits of wisdom about Italian food and culture. Manager Nicola Farinetti describes the spirit of the look and feel as ?autorevole?, translated as informal but passionate.

I appreciate the simplicity of the typography and graphics, all created in-house. Silhouetted photos of food accompany clean white backgrounds and Mrs. Eaves typeface set center style in a dark chocolate color, all of which evoke a refined sophistication. The style editorializes your visit and makes the experience feel like walking through a beautifully designed cookbook with a fun mix of English and Italian.

This works particularly well when accented with some subtle humor: “The Bathrooms are Located Near the Beer Section, of Course” or ?Life is too Short Not to Eat Well?. My favorite one is a quote from Sophia Loren: ?Everything You See I Owe to Spaghetti?, strategically positioned near the pasta section. These are mounted on columns, suspended overhead, propped on easels. They’re also printed on staff t-shirts. Farinetti confesses that they are correcting a few errors in translation on some of the idioms. Those that I found were almost charming and add to the authenticity of the brand.