Business@Large – The Official 2010 Vacation Workaholic Quiz

It’s officially summer time and for many of us that means it’s also vacation time. The beach; the mountains; perhaps some international travel. After two years of a poor economy and “staycations,” we Americans seem to be once again taking to the highways and the airways to kick back and get away from the office or from the plant and have family time or just time by ourselves. Well, maybe.

In this age of the electronic tether like the Blackberry, as well as our skittishness about being away from work and perhaps being seen as expendable, it’s harder than ever to get off the grid or to get our minds off what’s going on “back there.” And unlike the Europeans, who have no compulsions about going on “holiday” for 4-5 weeks, many of us Americans seem to have trouble taking the time off that we have coming, because the office or workplace just cannot function well without us. Or so we think.

Is your typical vacation an R&R respite enabling you to recharge the batteries and spend some downtime with family or friends, or is your so-called vacation simply work away from work with a little more sun tan lotion?

Here’s a chance to gain some self-insight about your vacation work/life balance. Complete the following “Are you a workaholic?” vacation quiz about your typical vacation behaviors. And be honest – you have nothing to lose except your own self-esteem and your misguided notions about how important you are to the everyday world of global commerce.

1. Your idea of a great start to the vacation day is:

A. Grabbing a cup of strong coffee and the novel you are reading and being the first one poolside.

B. Grabbing a cup of strong coffee and the sales forecasts you had faxed to you and being the first one poolside.

2. You call the concierge in the hotel. You ask her:

A. To get you tickets to the new off-Broadway show.

B. How to set up a four-way conference call with the field offices.

3. You have tweeted 8 times to a colleague today about: