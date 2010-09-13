Herman Miller Turns Eames Rockers Into Art Canvases

This doesn’t require much explanation. Herman Miller is giving away free stuff. All you have to do is enter your name, email, and some other basic info here. But here’s the smart, viral twist that the marketing team dreamed up: The more people who sign up, the more loot Herman Miller gives away.

Prizes go out weekly through Nov. 3. So if 250 people sign up by Sept. 21, you could win an Eames coat hanger. If 10,000 people sign up by Nov. 2, you could win an Eames rocker hand-painted by one of five young artists.

L.A.-based Andrew Holder‘s chair up top and below: