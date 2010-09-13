Nussbaum: What Fashion Can Teach You About Innovation

Before joining the faculty at Parsons, I subscribed to the standard prejudice against fashion held by many intellectuals: Fashion was all about consumerism and rich people. No longer.

One serious look at New York’s Fashion Week highlights how Fashion has morphed into a very sharp leading edge of innovation and design. “Fashion designers are relentlessly driving creativity,” says Simon Collins, dean of the School of Fashion at Parsons The New School of Design. “Keanan Duffty’s guerilla show on the Lincoln Center plaza, MAC&Milk live streaming all shows on Milkmade.com, John Patrick Organic at the forefront of sustainability from his Upstate eco-friendly base, all covered live by bloggers and sold online, often bypassing traditional magazines and stores.”

While big corporations everywhere struggle to adapt to the 2010 world, Fashion is already there. When it comes to technology, sustainability, consumer co-creation, business models and straight up and down new talent, Fashion is doing it better than 99% of other global industries. Nokia, P&G, Lenovo, Ford, Tata, Boeing take note–Fashion can show you the way. Here’s how:

1) Technology Because Fashion is a youth-centric business in both the making and the consuming, it is incredibly close to the latest technologies. Social media, big-screen visualization, data streaming, on-line marketing and sales–all are now integral to fashion. This Fashion Week has major designers streaming their run-ways live to big store screens where people can watch and order. Fancy brands have private social networks where they have mark-down sales–but only to a selected group. My favorite fashion technology is the butt screen. A few years back, IDEO helped design a downtown NYC Prada store with look-behind screens that showed how your butt looked in jeans. It also came up with inventory-control tags that let you order exactly what you wanted directly from China (Okay, they’re still working out the kinks), and on-off frosted glass to provide privacy–or not.

Few industries and fewer companies empower young talent as the fashion industry.

2) Open Source Business is all talk when it comes to co-creation or consumer-led design and the few exceptions are in fashion–t-shirts and sneakers. But take look at the huge number of blogs and sites by talented fashionistas around the world showcasing their own work. It’s stunning.