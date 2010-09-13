A Radical ATM Redesign That’s Sexy, iPad Enabled

Like health insurance and cereal packaging, ATMs seem like they were designed to make life difficult. Even the new touchscreen machines everyone’s throwing up nowadays can be maddeningly inefficient. Isn’t there a better way?

IDEO reckons so. The design innovation giant has embarked on a two-year endeavor to “humanize” ATMs for the Spanish banking group BBVA. Tossing the function-over-form ethos that has largely characterized automated tellers since their dawn more than 40 years ago, IDEO‘s revamp centers on an oversized touchscreen that promises to both simplify the UI and personalize it. Think of it as an iPhone for the banking industry.

Instead of a physical keypad, there’s a single, 19-inch touchscreen that lets you do more than your standard ATM would, without getting too complex. Say, for instance, you’re depositing a check. Practically the entire screen is given over to info about your deposit so you don’t get confused by other buttons. From there, you can add personal information. Is the check a wedding gift from granny? A keyboard pops up and you type it in.