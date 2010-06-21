Inflatable Buildings That Could Earn $10 Million a Year

In New York, the most glaring signs of the Great Recession are the stalled construction sites littering the city–boarded up, dusty, and desolate eyesores.

The architecture mega-firm Woods Bagot may have a solution, which they’ve just unveiled: Temporary, inflatable buildings that let the developers make money while they wait for their finances to shape up. “We tried to re-imagine how you could reuse those sites,” Jeff Holmes, the partner in charge of Woods Bagot’s New York office, told FastCompany.com. “But it had to be a real proposal. There’s been a number of creative solutions in New York and Boston because of the number of stalled states. We took a hard-nosed look at creating something viable.”

Stalled sites pose a problem for developers whose financing has dried up in the recession because even when sites lay unused, they wrack up huge tax burdens–as much as $2 million a year. And sites can easily go fallow for 2 to 5 years.

[Above: The stalled sites around

New York]

The obvious solution is a “taxpayer building”: A temporary structure that lets the developers collect rent money. But all to often, these have been a disaster. For example, New York’s Lexington Avenue is littered with ugly temporary buildings, erected decades ago, which never were demolished or rethought.