A Magical, Gestural Remote for Controlling Web-TV Content [Video]

The Gesture Remote is the coolest TV remote control you never knew you wanted. Channel surf, adjust volume, putter around on Facebook — all without ever pressing a button. It’s the perfect thing to lose in your couch cushions.

The remote was designed by Lunar Europe, Ident Technology AG, and zinosign, and though it looks like a cross between a touchpad mouse and a touchscreen phone, it acts more like a motion sensor. Navigate menus by moving your fingers over its smooth, button-free surface: To zoom in, you raise your thumb; to browse, you scroll; to return to the main menu, you swoop right; and so on. Check their fantastically porny demo here (complete with money shots and bow-chick-a-wow-wow muzak):

The technology at play — invented by Germany-based Ident — is a series of sensors that track and respond to human gestures by exploiting surrounding magnetic fields. The company boasts that it’s paving the way for “the third dimension” in electronics — for letting you “control devices with just a wave of your hand.”