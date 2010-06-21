Infographic of the Day: The World’s Most Dysfunctional Countries, Ranked

Foreign Policy magazine is up with its 2010 Failed State Index, a massive project that tries to figure out what countries are on the verge of total collapse thanks to corruption, war, crime, and everything in between. This year, they’ve supplemented their findings with a handy dandy infographic.

Somalia, with a score of 114.3 out of 120, comes out on top, with Aghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan close behind. That score represents the combined results along 12 different metrics, ranging from the presence of a vengeance-seeking group to human-rights violations to the rise of factionalized elites. And while those seem like squishy qualities, FP, working with The Fund for Peace actually figured out a way to make them quantitative, by using computers to comb through hundreds of thousands of news articles on each country. That showed how frequently problems of each sort were mentioned in articles about that country.