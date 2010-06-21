Infographic: Mowing the Lawn Becomes Art

Jeremy Wood is doing something only the most enthusiastic suburbanites

ever thought possible: He is elevating lawn-mowing to a work of art.

Variously over the past nine years, the artist has tooled around on a

motorized lawnmower, tracking his rides on GPS as he dutifully clips

the grass at his mom’s place in Oxfordshire, England. (What a good

son!) The data is then turned into maps. They look like beautiful

Etch A Sketch drawings or, if you want to get art-nerdish, Cy Twombly

scribbles, even though they’re basically just visual travel logs from

the world’s most boring vacation.

Here he is mowing the lawn in different seasons. From left to right: spring, summer, autumn, winter:

And here, he’s cutting the grass over several months in the fall: