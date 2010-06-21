Infographic: Mowing the Lawn Becomes Art

Jeremy Wood is doing something only the most enthusiastic suburbanites
ever thought possible: He is elevating lawn-mowing to a work of art.
Variously over the past nine years, the artist has tooled around on a
motorized lawnmower, tracking his rides on GPS as he dutifully clips
the grass at his mom’s place in Oxfordshire, England. (What a good
son!) The data is then turned into maps. They look like beautiful
Etch A Sketch drawings or, if you want to get art-nerdish, Cy Twombly
scribbles, even though they’re basically just visual travel logs from
the world’s most boring vacation.
Here he is mowing the lawn in different seasons. From left to right: spring, summer, autumn, winter:
And here, he’s cutting the grass over several months in the fall:
Was he doing doughnuts in this one?
Work
from his lawn-mowing adventures is on display at the
Tenderpixel gallery in London until
tomorrow.
Wood is an American-born artist who works in the U.K. and Greece. He has built his career on “treating himself as a geodesic pencil,” as the gallery’s Web site says. He has mapped his own Ryanair flights around Europe, producing the world’s largest pentagram (below). He has drawn a cat by traveling around Edmunds Park, in Oxfordshire, and has penned a giant Moby Dick quote in London by passing over a golf course, a parking lot, and a cemetery, among other sites, both public and private. Apparently he records all his daily journeys via GPS, which must make him more self-revelatory than Anaïs Nin. Check out his many awesome mapping projects at www.gpsdrawing.com.
[Via Rhizome Inclusive; images courtesy of Jeremy Wood]