Digital Technology and Craft: A Geek Love Story

If you read this site regularly, you know from our tireless paeans to CNC-milled tables and 3-D printed iPad cases that craft and tech wedded happily long ago, a sort of Wiccan handfasting of design techniques. A new exhibit opening at London Design Festival later this month proves that the eternal love has only deepened.



Lab Craft: Digital adventures in contemporary craft celebrates more than two dozen designers, who’ve deftly hitched their handiwork to digital fabrication, whether it’s algorithmically woven wood (by Gary Allson and Ismini Samanidou, below) or an abstract sculpture of light bouncing off a Victorian candelabra and captured on a planar 3D scanner (by Geoffrey Mann, above). Curated by British design writer Max Fraser, the show is a hodgepodge of ceramics, furniture, jewelery, textiles, glass, lighting, and other goods.

Up top, we’ve got Zachary Eastwood-Bloom‘s CNC-milled table, which looks as if a giant dog ate it, right? Close. The piece is called Information Ate My Table (our italics, not his).