The Venice Architecture Biennale: A Visitor’s Journal

[Product designer and former Pentagram associate partner Stefanie Kubanek recently returned from the mammoth Venice Architecture Biennale, and filed this report. ? Ed.]

The 12th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale opened last Sunday, and for the first time in history, the show is directed by a woman: Kazuyo Sejima, who co-won the Pritzker Prize this year.

The exhibition is a relief; it is about presenting architecture as a human-centered endeavor and not as a self-indulgent showdown. The exhibition encourages the unconventional, the present, and the real.

Kazuyo Sejima is also real and present. She seems reserved and shy but there is a strong sense of determination and passion about her work and mission. The title of this Biennale — People Meet in Architecture — might sound a little too simple, but it is not. It’s about time we draw attention to how people respond and relate to architecture and other aspects of the built environment.

Why did it take us so long to move away from the elite and make the fisherman the center of attention?

Below, some installations that do an excellent job of highlighting this year’s theme:

Vacant NL

Dutch architects Rietveld Landscape designed a foam-model city to represent the millions of square meters of abandoned property in the Netherlands. The exhibit calls upon the Dutch government and the future Minister of Innovation (!) to use the space for the creative industry’s innovation programs.