Perfume Bottles for Socipathic Book Nerds (Like Us!)

Ah&Oh Studio has taken some of the most macabre figures in the history of western letters and given them their very own perfume bottles.

Scent Stories, as the line’s called, pays homage to literature’s great lords of darkness: Edgar Allan Poe, the Marquis de Sade, Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, and George Orwell. Is the implicit suggestion here that people who like these particular authors need to work on their hygiene?

Anyway, the design theme’s a clever one: basic white ink bottles done up in the author’s name, a famous quote (eg., de Sade: ?…ambition, cruelty, avarice, revenge, are all founded on lust?; Poe: “I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity”), and a frightful stopper. Case in point: