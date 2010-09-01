Almost Genius: A Virtual Lifeline for Rescue Missions

LSSE — shorthand for Locate, Support, Survive and Endure — is a conceptual disaster network billed as a virtual lifeline between survivors and rescuers. Victims receive a touch-screen phone for talking, video-chatting, and IMing with rescue workers. Information is then dispatched to a central dashboard, on which emergency officials manage all aspects of the relief effort. Check the videos below:

The idea is partly to let emergency teams plot the best rescue strategy. Say, for instance, after a quake, a woman’s trapped under a massive ceiling beam. Video footage could help workers determine whether to bring a saw or the jaws of life. But the network’s also about keeping survivors calm (and sane). The woman trapped under a ceiling beam could be linked up to her son who’s stuck somewhere else in the house or even to a random volunteer, who — whether a shrink or an average Joe — is free to send support messages filtered through central command.

The phone interface: