High-Tech Vending Machine Is a Full-on Robo Salesperson [Video]

The machine, sitting on a train platform in Tokyo, seems normal enough: You insert coins or pay with your commuter card and choose your drink. But this is no ordinary vending machine.

From afar, the vending machine looks like a digital billboard, flashing ads on a large screen. When you get close that three rows of drinks suddenly appear. Before you know it, the machine has guessed your age and sex and recommended a few things that you might like. You touch the image of the drink you want, and once you’ve paid, your choice drops into the dispenser below.

In early August, JR East Water Business unveiled the vending machine at Shinagawa station, in Tokyo. So far there are just two machines. By October, the company, a subsidiary of train operator East Japan Railway, expects to add eight more to train stations. The real test will come over the next two years, as the company rolls out 500 machines — about 5% of the company’s 9,400 vending machines — in the busiest stations in Tokyo and nearby cities. It’s a first experiment, which might eventually yield vending machines that know you and your habits — and craft their sales pitch to what you like.

Japan would seem the perfect place for it. The country has more than 5.2 million vending machines — one for every 24 people. Half of them sell drinks but the remainder hawk anything from books to ramen noodles to bananas. Last year, the machines took in more than $62 billion in revenues, according to the Japan Vending Machine Manufacturers? Association.