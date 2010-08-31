Eye Candy: Once a Communist Hideout, Now a Glorious Homage to Berlin’s Past

Nobody does history better than Berlin. You can’t walk two feet without confronting some bombed-out arms factory or a crumbling Bauhaus monument or an old watchtower looming ominously over the ghost of the Berlin Wall. Its unsavory past is just a fact of the city’s present.

A new hotel and members-only club manages to spin some of that history into nostalgia (whether consciously or not), and weirdly, it works. The Soho House, in the central Mitte district, throws together a whole raft of styles — Secessionist, Art Deco, British country, GDR-era austerity — and stuffs it into a late-Bauhaus department store-turned-Communist party archive.

Now, it’s a sort of archive of 20th-century design. With interiors by Brits Susie Atkinson and Michaelis Boyd Associates, you’ve got bedrooms so lush and velvety you half expect to see Hedy Lamarr draped over every last overstuffed cushion. Lookie here: