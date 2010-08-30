advertisement
Wanted: iPad Stand as Unfussy as the iPad Itself

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

We admit to being totally mystified by people who buy Apple products then muck them up with obnoxious decorative stuff in the name of “personalization.” It’s like painting zebra stripes on a Porsche. It just shouldn’t be done.

But Dutch designer Michiel Cornelissen — who also designed this clever iPod Shuffle necklace — has finally figured out a better way: PadFoot. It’s an iPad stand reduced to the bare essentials — similar to the iPad itself. Shaped like a speed bump and smaller than the palm of your hand, it has a notch on its side that’ll fit a corner of your iPad standing upright — portrait or landscape position, it doesn’t matter. If you want a nice low angle for typing, all you have to do is rest your iPad flat against the speed bump. It’s got a slight texture, so the device won’t slip off.

The PadFoot’s made out of 3-D printed polyamide. Apparently, it’s plenty sturdy, even though it weights less than 15 grams — a little more than a Sharpie. Naturally, you can get it in a clutch of splashy colors, lest your sparkling personality not come through on your iPad. (For dour types, it’s also available in black.) The best part: It’s only $25.

Like we said before: 3-D printing lets regular Joes tap billion-dollar markets. Which is also something we can get behind. To see Cornelissen’s awesome iPod Shuffle accessory, click here.

[HT: NotCot]

