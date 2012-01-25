“Mad Men” Stars Shill for Real Brands, Blurring the Show’s Boundaries [Video]

Admire the sultry curves draped just so by sharp tweed fabric that leaves everything to the imagination. Smoke swirling inside what you can just make out to be the cold industrial lines of an office. A glass of scotch just outside of frame. And I don’t think she has any clothes on under that trenchcoat. Somebody get me a cigarette!

But that’s not Joan Holloway, that’s Christina Hendricks, the actress that plays her on Mad Men. And it’s not Mad Men, but rather an ad for London Fog. Confused yet?

If so, you’re forgiven: A bit of time-space displacement is understandable, since London Fog (or the 1960’s version of the brand) was featured prominently in a recent Mad Men episode. While Mad Men has slyly slipped plenty of product placement deals into its show, this is the first time a Mad Men actor has appeared in an ad for a product previously hyped on the show, making for a novel kind of symbiosis. In fact, London Fog was actually first approached by Mad Men last season to work the brand into the show, says Dari Marder, Chief Marketing Officer of the Iconix Brand Group. “They went through archive ads, materials and product,” she says. “We were thrilled with how it turned out, the integration was seamless.” One could say the same thing about the London Fog ads.

Nominated for 17 Emmys at this Sunday’s awards show, Mad Men’s critical success is now being matched by its cultural reach. Only four seasons in, has spawned a renewed interest in clinking cocktails and dapper dressing. Indeed, London Fog was aiming for a Mad Men-inspired look for its campaign, which was shot by Nino Muñoz, says Marder. “We played off of the Mad Men vibe incorporating a feel that could work in either decade,” she says. “We wanted to give a nod to the show but also infuse the modern aspect of London Fog as well.”

Hendricks is the front-runner for her best-supporting actress Emmy (against co-star Elisabeth Moss, no less!) and just snagged Esquire’s cover of its Women We Love issue, so the ads seem perfectly timed to capitalize from her skyrocketing fame and her evident glamour.

But is it risky to associate too closely with a character and a plotline still stuck in 1965? “I think it works for older brands like London Fog, a company with a long history, but suffering in the current marketplace with a dull brand perception,” says Debbie Millman, president of Sterling Brands, a branding firm in New York City (and one of our expert bloggers). “I mean really, who actually enjoys wearing a rain coat? Associating with this particular cultural zeitgeist gives dusty brands a new way to re-frame their timeworn values, and can provide a new brand a tidal wave to ride.”

And what about associating with the cachet of good advertising? Mad Men actor Jon Hamm lent his voice to an ad for Mercedes-Benz that debuted during this year’s Academy Awards. Here we have the curious case of a fictional ad creative delivering a real ad. His words are delivered in the same confident, hypnotic tone that he used to deliver that winning (fictional) Kodak Carousel pitch. It’s not all that tough to pretend that, were hybrid vehicles around in 1965, Don Draper would write copy like: “What drives us to create the world’s first hybrid sedan powered by a compact lithium ion battery?” And that’s exactly what Mercedes wants you to hear.