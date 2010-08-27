Ferry Terminal Puts a Modern Twist on a Maritime Past

Danish design masters C. F. Møller Architects have unveiled plans for a new ferry terminal in Stockholm and, in a clever salute to the task at hand, the place looks like a giant carrier ship.
The terminal will connect passengers to Finland and the Baltics, and it’ll anchor a larger urban development scheme at Stockholm’s main port. The design conceit is to put a modern twist on the region’s maritime past (hence the bulky volumes and the industrial mesh facade). And, this being Stockholm — nominated the second greenest city in Europe last year, after Copenhagen — it also promises to be an environmental Valhalla.
The architects say it’ll be “predominantly self-sufficient,” with solar and wind power and landscaping on the roofs (which makes sense for all those long summer days, but no so much for the even longer Nordic winters).
[Images courtesy of C. F. Møller Architects]