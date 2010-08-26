Worse than Kong! New Tower Threatens Empire State Building

Fifteen Penn Plaza is the new gorilla on the Empire State Building’s back, a 1,190 foot glass tower designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli that the New York city council approved plans for earlier this week. Slated to rise within 34 feet of the Empire State Building’s 102 stories, the new addition will reside a mere two blocks away and is poised to become an imposing addition to the city’s revered skyline.

Needless to say, the owners of the 1,250-foot Empire State Building recognized early on the new tower’s threat to their exclusivity. They were not pleased and waged war on the new plan. The Council rejected the owners’ arguments.

But my first thought was: 34 feet short? Why not add a foot or two for the dubious honor of being the tallest building in New York? Or better yet, incorporate a 200-foot needle-like spire and land an architectural knock out punch.