Kitchen of the Future: Mind-Reading Robots Whip Up Dream Meals

It’s the dream of every kid who’s got a mean truffle shuffle : think of a meal and poof, it appears on your doorstep. Oh, and it’s made by ROBOTS!!!!

Kitchen Hideaway is a wildly over-the-top culinary concept by Melbourne industrial design student Daniel Dobrogorsky in which you strap on a virtual reality helmet, and pretend to cool in a virtual kitchen. You can dream up whatever ungodly decadence you like (Cheez Whiz on everything!). Then remotely connected robots actually mime your motions, creating your real food, which is then sent to you. You never even have to leave the house. Sweet jesus, it’s like permanent vacation on the BnL starliner. Check it:

Dobrogorsky’s one of eight finalists in the awesomely futuristic 2010 Electrolux Design Lab competition, which asked student designers to conceive of home appliances for the pint-sized domiciles of tomorrow. By 2050, nearly three-fourths of the world’s population will live in cities, where space is at a premium. Appliances will have to shrink or, in Dobrogorsky’s case, disappear from the home altogether. (The robots would toil away in a communal kitchen that serves a bunch of households.) The irony of Kitchen Hideaway, of course, is that while it’s designed for smaller spaces, it’s bound to make other things a lot bigger.

The competition winner will be announced this fall. Stay tuned.

[Images via Electrolux Design Lab]