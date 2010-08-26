Apple Prepares for Next Great Leap Forward: Liquid Metal

Everyone — ourselves included — coos and squeals about Apple’s design genius. But the real secret might be their astonishing manufacturing capabilities; the reason your iPhone 4 or MacBook Pro look so slick is that they’re made with cutting-edge manufacturing .

Apple’s about to get one step better, having just ordered “the most advanced manufacturing machine on the planet,” which uses something called Liquidmetal. (Yes, Liquidmetal. No T-1000 jokes allowed.) Though the machine is still a first prototype, Apple has already paid a reported $11 million to the Liquidmetal company to license its tech. Its engineers will soon start exploring its capabilities using their new toy.

The bottom line is that manufacturing tiny, complex parts made of metal becomes as simple as working with plastic. Here’s how. Consider the tiny little aircraft part above, which was made with Liquidmetal. Usually, to make something like that, you’d have to go through dozens of manufacturing steps — everything from drilling to cutting to threading. That would involve an entire room full of machines, each with separate operators.