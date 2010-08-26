Infographic of the Day: The 288,945 Most Popular Sites on the Internet

You could read a boring old list of the web’s most popular website — or you could check out this sprawling infographic by Nmap.

It was created by using a web script to scrape the favicons of the world’s most popular websites, as ranked by Alexa. Then, those favicons were scaled according to the amount of traffic that site gets. The largest icon is, of course, Google, which is 11,936 x 11,936 pixels. The whole diagram is 37,440 x 37,440 pixels.

[Click for link to interactive version]

An added piece of fun: You can actually search the interactive site to find a particular website. (Good luck finding FastCompany.com the hard way!)

