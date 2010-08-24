Can Tech Newbies Create Products for Tech Natives?

Ever wonder why the email icon on your computer looks like a postage stamp or an envelope? Think about it: email has almost made the postage stamp irrelevant, so why does the icon cling to an antiquated ceremony?

Some of the research we’ve been doing at SKD has clarified such seeming paradoxes and made me wonder how our products and interfaces will take shape in the years to come. Until recently, many objects have taken cues from established ceremonies, whether mailing a letter or filing a piece of paper. Much of this has to do with the sensibilities of a product’s target audience: Digital Immigrants.

Marc Prensky first introduced this segmentation in his paper, “Digital Natives and Digital Immigrants.” Though the paper was written for educators, Prensky’s observations are relevant to designers, whose products must appeal to both Digital Immigrants–Baby Boomers and anyone over the age of approximately 30 who has adopted and adapted to digital technology later on in life–and Digital Natives–those who have grown up with digital technology since their infancy.

As we’ve studied people’s emotional and behavioral responses to shifting technologies, I’ve noticed a divide between Digital Natives and Digital Immigrants and developed strategies for addressing the needs of each group.

While it’s harder to earn the trust of a Digital Immigrant, it’s harder to impress a Digital Native.

Digital Immigrants, who hold the most buying power today, are not technophobes. Many have smartphones and Facebook accounts, and we represent a majority of mainstream bloggers. Still, as Prensky points out, “digital” is a second language for those of us born before computers and cell phones entered every home. While we have learned the language and many of us speak it fluently, Digital Immigrants speak with an Analog accent, detected in behaviors that cling to old world experiences, like printing and filing emails.